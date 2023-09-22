Disney Lorcana Reveals Five More Cards, Including Grandfather Clock Cogsworth

Disney Lorcana has revealed five new cards from "Rise of the Floodborn," including two potentially powerful Cogsworth cards. As part of a rules Q&A session on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Ravensburger revealed four new Disney Lorcana cards that will appear in the new set Rise of the Floodborn. They join a new Flynn Rider card revealed earlier in the week on the Lorcana HQ Discord, which has become a major hub for Disney Lorcana discussion. You can check out all five cards below, along with explanations of their abilities and how the cards might interact with existing cards. Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.

Cogsworth - Grandfather Clock Cogsworth – Grandfather Clock is a 5-cost Sapphire card with 2 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Not only is this a Shift card that can be brought out on turn 3, it also has a powerful Unwind ability that gives all other characters Resist +1. Given that Cogsworth – Grandfather Clock also has Ward, which prevents it from being targeted, it's possible to get Cogsworth – Grandfather Clock out early and keep him play for a while to give your other cards a powerful buff.

Cogsworth - Talking Clock Cogsworth – Talking Clock is a 2-cost Sapphire card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Cogsworth has a powerful "Wait a Minute" ability that allows characters with Reckless to be exerted and gain 1 Lore instead. Reckless characters can't quest, so this provides them with a way to generate lore and also essentially cancels out the Reckless keyword, which can be placed on characters by certain cards.

Bounce Bounce is a 2-cost Action card that allows a player to return a character to their hand and also forces an opponent to return a character to their hand. This is a versatile Action card with some great uses – it can pull a damaged card back to a player's hand, allowing them to re-play it without any damage. It can also clear a potentially tricky character from play, such as a Bodyguard character or a card with a strong ability. We'll also note that Bounce syncs up well with the already revealed Merlin – Shapeshifter card, which gains lore every time a character is returned to their player's hand.

The Prince - Never Gives Up The Prince – Never Gives Up is a 3-cost Steel card with 1 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. This Prince (who appears to be the Prince from Snow White) is a great early game character who can collect 2 lore and then draw in opposing challenges to protect weaker cards. The Bodyguard/Resist combo will likely be a standard for Steel cards, with Bodyguard forcing opponents to target certain cards, while Resist +1 reduces damage and potentially keeps The Prince alive for a second round.