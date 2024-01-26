Disney Lorcana Adds Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Reveals First Legendary Item Card

Disney Lorcana is adding another movie to its card game, plus the first-ever Legendary item card.

Disney Lorcana has revealed its first ever Legendary Item card. Today, Disney Lorcana released a new trailer for its new Into the Inklands set, the third set of the game due out for release starting in February. The trailer revealed several new characters that will appear in the franchise, including Audrey Ramirez from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, along with a few new card reveals. The most notable of these cards is the Lucky Dime from DuckTales, the first ever Legendary item card introduced to the game.

The trailer features Venturo, a named Illumineer that's part of the game's initial storyline, traveling through the Inklands in search of items lost when the Great Illuminary flooded via a mysterious source of mixed ink. Accompanied by Prince Eric and Tinkerbell, Venturo encounters Uncle Scrooge's Lucky Dime while a mysterious shadow collects Triton's Trident.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Venturo sets off with a team of glimmers in search of lore that was swept away by the flood...#DisneyLorcana #TCG #IntoTheInklands pic.twitter.com/uxchbIME33 — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) January 26, 2024

The trailer served to introduce five new cards – Prince Eric, Expert Helmsman, Tinker Bell, Very Clever Fairy, Audrey Ramirez, The Engineer, Sumerian Artifact, and Lucky Dime. The Lucky Dime is notable for being the first non-Character Legendary card, a first for the Disney Lorcana franchise. All five new cards can be seen below:

Let's take a look at some cards from the trailer! pic.twitter.com/ZLMfwp0ENT — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) January 26, 2024

Atlantis: The Lost Empire joins Disney Lorcana TCG for the first time! pic.twitter.com/Vn170LgaOD — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) January 26, 2024

Scrooge McDuck's Lucky Dime from DuckTales appears in Disney Lorcana TCG as our first Legendary Item! #DisneyLorcana #TCG #DuckTales pic.twitter.com/9Yp6ZlQhSP — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) January 26, 2024

The inclusion of Atlantis: The Lost Empire is another sign that Disney Lorcana is willing to delve into any Disney movie franchise. The 2001 film struggled at the box office but became a cult favorite, in part due its distinctive visual design developed by acclaimed comics artist Mike Mignola. The new Disney Lorcana set also features characters from Treasure Planet, another underappreciated Disney film.

Into the Inklands will be released on February 23rd at game stores and March 8th at mass retailers.