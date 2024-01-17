Disney Lorcana Announces New Competitive Circuit, With World Championship Coming in 2025

Disney Lorcana's competitive circuit will launch this year. Today, Ravensburger announced the Disney Lorcana Challenge, a new official competitive circuit that will launch in May 2024. The new competitive circuit will include both a North American Championship and an European Championship, both of which are currently scheduled for the 2024 holiday season. Additionally, a World Championship is planned for 2025 and is described as an "invite-only competition" that will take place at a larger open event.

In addition to these marquee events, Ravensburger will also organize regional events to help players qualify for the North American and European Championship events. Additionally, Ravensburger will also launch a new type of in-store Organized events called Set Championships. The first Set Championship will launch in April 2024 after the release of Into the Inklands. Select stores can host an Into the Inklands Championship, with a unique Enchanted Stitch – Rock Star promo card available as a prize. The top two players in hte event can also win a special playmat featuring the new Stitch – Rock Star artwork. Retailers will be able to sign up to host Set Championship events starting in February. You can check out the new Stitch card down below:

More details about Disney Lorcana's full event schedule along with rules, how to register, and prizes will be shared on the official Disney Lorcana TCG website this March.

Ravensburger has always had plans to launch a competitive circuit for Disney Lorcana, although it likely waited until 2024 to help solidify the game's player base. Currently, stores can host official Organized Play events and some event organizers have held unofficial cash tournaments. It's likely that these Organized Play events will draw a high degree of interest from players, considering that unofficial Disney Lorcana tournaments have drawn high numbers and many players are already talking about the game's ongoing metagame.