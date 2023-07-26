Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Adding Daisy Duck as New Racer (Exclusive)

Disney Speedstorm Season 3 will be releasing on August 1st, and when it arrives, players can expect several new racers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that one of those racers will be Daisy Duck. As with the rest of the game's cast, players can expect to see a slight redesign, as Daisy has her very own racing suit. Naturally, the character will still have her iconic bow, which has been a staple of her design dating back to 1940! The trailer for Daisy can be found at the top of this page, or at ComicBook.com's official YouTube channel right here.

Daisy will appear in the game's new season alongside several other previously announced newcomers. The new season's theme will be "Ohana," and will mostly center around the movie Lilo & Stitch, making both of the eponymous characters available, alongside favorites like Angel, Jumba, and Captain Gantu. Daisy doesn't quite fit with the rest of those characters, but she won't be the only non-Lilo & Stitch racer joining the game; Minnie Mouse has also been announced.

While the new season should have plenty for existing players to look forward to, developer Gameloft will be adding several quality-of-life improvements meant to appeal to newcomers. Most notably, Disney Speedstorm will be getting a revamped version of the Starter Circuit, meant to "improve the onboarding experience for new players."

Season 3 will be dropping a few weeks ahead of Disney Speedstorm's free-to-play release on September 28th. Like Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm is currently available in early access, which is exclusively accessible to those that purchase one of the game's Founder's Packs. There are three different tiers available for purchase: standard, deluxe, and ultimate. The different tiers decide how many racers are unlocked from the start, as well as the in-game currency players receive. They also give access to exclusive items that will not be available once early access has ended. Readers can learn more about those tiers right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm Season 3? Are you excited to see Daisy Duck added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!