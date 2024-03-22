One of D&D's Best Third-Party Rulebooks is Now on D&D Beyond

Wizards of the Coast is now selling one of the top rulebooks made for Dungeons & Dragons. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that Tome of Beasts, the first in a series of bestiary books published by Kobold Press, is now available on D&D Beyond. The original Tome of Beasts was released in 2016 and contained over 400 monsters ranging from CR 1/4 to CR 27. Notably, Kobold Press gave many of the creatures in the books unique abilities and powers, often giving the monster encounters a unique flavor unlike anything else in 5E. The Tome of Beasts was designed by Dan Dillon, Chris Harris, Rodrigo Garcia Carmona, and Kobold Press publisher Wolfgang Baur.

The digital version published by D&D Beyond is of the recently released 2023 edition of Tome of Beasts, which updated many monster statblocks and also added (and removed) several monsters from the book.

The addition of Tome of Beasts is notable as it continues D&D Beyond's ongoing partnership with major third-party creators of D&D material. Wizards has previously placed material published by Ghostfire Gaming, the Dungeon Dudes, and Darrington Press on D&D Beyond. It's noted that Kobold Press has a much larger library of D&D books than those other publishers, although it also previously had a close relationship with Wizards of the Coast. Kobold Press designed the Tyranny of Dragons adventure, which was the first official 5E adventure published by Dungeons & Dragons.

However, in 2023 Kobold Press and other publishers protested plans by Hasbro to replace the current Open Gaming License (which provides a framework for third-party published 5E material), with Kobold Press launching Project Black Flag (later known as Tales of the Valiant) as a potential replacement. After Hasbro backed down from its original OGL plans, Kobold Press announced that it would be using 5E as a framework for Tales of the Valiant, with the ruleset set to be released in the intermediate future.