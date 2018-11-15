Does Sony Skipping E3 2019 Mean the PlayStation 5 Is Imminent?

The gaming industry has changed so much through the years, evolving faster than many ever thought possible. At the center of that change for a long time was the E3 expo, but even that has changed. With the recent revelation that Sony wouldn’t be reprising their appearance at next year’s E3, and the talk of the PlayStation 5 being at an all time high with recent leaks, rumors, and listings, some are wondering if this isn’t a sign that the PlayStation 5’s reveal is right around the corner?

Though both Microsoft and Sony have been open that the process has already begun for the next generation, I don’t personally think this means a PS5 reveal is imminent. If it were, I think they would still have a presence – even if it were just to focus on hardware. To me, it’s more of a sign of the industry shift – that paired with the fact that studios are now closer than ever before to consumers through social media and free livestreaming services – there’s just not the need for the big bucks spent at the showcase unless there is a jam-packed line-up to be revealed.

Last year, Sony tried something a little different with their E3 showcase to compensate for the lack of new reveals, and though the concept was breathtaking -it ended up falling flat for many. With a new console being THE announcement to reveal, the idea that they would pull out of one of the biggest showcases of the year seems to indicate that the PlayStation 5 just isn’t quite ready to be revealed to the world.

Who knows? We could be wrong. They cancelled their PlayStation Experience showcase, and now E3. Maybe they are looking to monopolize a time period otherwise unoccupied by their competitors in order to ensure the total spotlight for the next generation. That would be one hell of a way to kick off a New Year, that’s for sure.

Still, it’s interesting to stack up how E3 has evolved through the years. Pair that with all of the recent reveals about the PlayStation 5, and we’ve certainly got a mystery on our hands. To learn more about the PS5, you can check out our previous coverage here. To see what Sony had to say about their E3 absence, scope out our previous coverage with their full statement at the link provided.