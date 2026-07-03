Dispatch Is Now Available for Free for Some

Dispatch was one of 2025’s best games. In fact, it won ComicBook’s Game of the Year last year. Unfortunately, this means it has not gone on a meaningful sale yet. It launched at $29.99, and it’s never been cheaper than $23.99 on Nintendo eShop, Steam, PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store. In other words, it has never been discounted more than 20%, and this probably won’t change until the holiday season. In the meantime, some — many millions in fact — can now download the narrative-adventure game for free.

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The entirety of Dispatch — every second of every episode — is currently free to stream with Amazon Luna, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, aka available to hundreds of millions of people. There is currently no information on how long this offer is available, but it is presumably not a perpetual offer. Meanwhile, right now, the offer is limited to streaming, so those interested will need a decent and steady internet connection.

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One of 2025’s Best Games

For those unfamiliar with Dispatch, it is the debut effort from Adhoc Studio, a team comprised of mostly Telltale Games staffers who worked chiefly on The Wolf Among Us. And what a great debut it was for the Los Angeles-based studio. To this end, the narrative-adventure game where your decisions impact the story and ending boasts an 87 on Metacritic, which pairs nicely with its two nominations at The Game Awards. And not only did the critics like it, but consumers enjoyed it even more. For example, it has almost a perfect rating on the PlayStation Store. Another example would be Steam, where it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating possible on the platform. This is the result of 97% percent of 105,521 user reviews rating the game positively.

To see the game from start to finish is going to take about 8 to 10 hours, but there is obviously built-in replayability because of all the decisions that can be made throughout it. To this end, completionists will need more like 30 hours with the game.

As for the game itself, you play as Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, who has been forced to take a job at a superhero dispatch center after his famous mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis. He’s not joined as a hero, though, but as a dispatcher, and he’s been given a team of not heroes, but ex-supervillains who are being rehabilitated. Amid this, you must balance office relationships and plot your revenge.

If this sounds like a fun and unique premise, it is because it is. It is one of the better-written games of this generation as well. That said, it is very much a narrative-driven game rather than a gameplay-driven game, so those who prefer the latter should keep this in mind.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.