PS6 Report Reveals Release Date Is Soon

A new PS6 report has narrowed down the release date of the next-gen PlayStation console from Sony, and in turn revealed it’s not very far away. Recent reports and analyst predictions have suggested Sony won’t release the PS6 until 2028 at the earliest, possibly even waiting until 2029. These reports and analyses have often noted it’s a terrible time to release a video game console because component shortages — chiefly memory and storage — are out of control, which in turn lets manufacturers dictate ridiculous prices. And this is true. That said, the aforementioned new report claims Sony is too far along in the production process now to delay the machine without high cost to its bottom line, and reveals when exactly PlayStation fans can expect it.

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The new report comes the way of Mille A, a fairly well-known PlayStation insider who has had several scoops in the past, and, in particular, PlayStation scoops. They don’t have a bulletproof track record, but a decent one, and from our understanding, have bona fide connections. According to new information from this source, Sony is aiming to release the PS6 during fall 2027, with mass production scheduled for May 2027. The latter means the console will certainly be revealed by May 2027, because once it enters mass production, the leaks will begin, especially if the console has not been revealed by then, because the financial incentives to leak it will be too great to ignore.

According to Mille A, Foxconn has already reserved manufacturing capacity for Sony. The report doesn’t go into this detail, but that’s another element of why a delay isn’t feasible, as it’s going to disrupt relations with integral partners. To this end, Mille A notes that any type of delay at this point is going to be costly.

This is where the report ends, but there is another detail worth noting, and that is the forecasts for 2027 are worse, and 2028 doesn’t look a lot better. In other words, there’s not a lot of reason for Sony to even think holding out is a good idea because the situation isn’t going to materially improve by 2028. And whether it will improve after this is anyone’s best guess. If it does, it’s not going to be a miraculous improvement.

$1000 Price

If the PS6 releases in 2027, which is estimated to be potentially the peak of these issues, it’s going to be reflected in the cost of the machine. Right now, estimates and reports suggest the best-case scenario is that the PS6 is going to be $1000 unless Sony is prepared to absolutely eat the costs, which it has done in the past, at least once. With the PS3, it was losing hundreds per console, a staggering amount of money when you scale that out. This was because the PS3 launched in a recession, and it launched with a controversial $500/$600 price, but what many don’t know is that the PS6 bill of materials was $800. So Sony was losing $200 to $300 on every console sold, and as a result, the PlayStation business was in the dumps. Now, the PlayStation business is the cornerstone of Sony, so it’s hard to imagine Sony would be willing to lose hundreds of dollars on every PS6, but it will have to do this to get the price below $1000.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.