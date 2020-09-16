Here’s Why Donkey Kong Country 2 Is Trending

Nintendo has announced the latest batch of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it includes one of the most beloved Super Nintendo games of all-time: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest! Considered by many to be the best entry in the series, Donkey Kong Country 2 introduced players to Dixie Kong, as she and Diddy teamed up to save Donkey Kong from the clutches of King K. Rool. With it’s awesome platforming, and more terrific music from series composer David Wise, the game has a massive number of fans, who are currently celebrating the game’s upcoming appearance on Nintendo Switch.

Donkey Kong Country 2 just makes everything better.

Donkey Kong Country 2 On Switch!!?? Finally My Life feels Complete!😁 https://t.co/UV9rWR4PiU — RetroPizzaMan (@JDFishe66492397) September 16, 2020

It’s a good day for Switch fans.

I look away from Twitter for a few hours and Donkey Kong Country 2 and Mario Picross get announced for NSO. Cool cool. — Spikeededededed (@spikeededededed) September 16, 2020

There’s a lot of love going around right now.

DONKEY KONG COUNTRY 2 OMG THANK U @NintendoAmerica — stiles (@_anaees) September 16, 2020

The game represents a high point for the series.

Yeahhhhh! Nintendo Switch Online is getting Donkey Kong Country 2, one of the best games ever made! — EBReggie (@EBReggie) September 16, 2020

This person is in for a treat.

Huh, I never did get to play Donkey Kong Country 2....... — Danny Newman (@3SwordStyle83) September 16, 2020

Just wait until they hear Stickerbrush Symphony for the first time!

I have to say I'm deeply envious of all those who will soon get to experience Donkey Kong Country 2's soundtrack for the very first time. — Christian Williams (@MerelyAFan) September 16, 2020

So much nostalgia.

Yooo, Donkey Kong Country 2 is coming to Switch?! *childhood nostalgia intensifies* — 🦝DM Drei🦇 (@Nightglider005) September 16, 2020

And some fans are already looking forward to DKC 3!