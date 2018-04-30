Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Removed From Wii U eShop

This Friday, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to swing into action with Donkey Kong and company in the classic platforming adventure Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. But if you are a Wii U owner and wanted to add that version to your library, we’ve got a bit of bad news.

A couple of online reports indicate that the digital version of Retro Studios’ platforming game is long gone from the Wii U eShop for reasons unexplained. This comes in the form of a tweet from Sylvesterstone Khandr, who noted the game’s removal. For that matter, a Reddit thread has also appeared, with others voicing their displeasure that the Wii U version has been removed from the shop.

“It seems that Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze has disappeared from the Wii U eShop,” he noted. “Can other Wii U owners corroborate this finding on their region’s eShop?” To further show the point, he posted a video where he tried to look up Tropical Freeze, but only found videos and older Country games. “Yep, gone,” he said. “That was a surprise.” You can see the video below.

Yep, gone. That was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/O4wZVr01IE — Sylverstone Khandr (@Sylverstone14) April 30, 2018

Nintendo hasn’t said anything about the game’s official removal from the eShop, so this may just depend by region. However, when we went to look up the game on the official page, there’s no longer an option to buy the digital version.

The publisher may have removed the game in an effort to support the new Switch version, but, again, without their input, it’s really hard to say. We’ll see if it has any kind of response, but more than likely, it’s pushing forward with the new version.

But for those of you that still want the older version of the game, you’re not out of luck. The physical version is available at a number of retailers, going for $20 — a much lower price than the $60 Switch version. No word yet if that version will be discontinued as well, but we’ll see what happens.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze arrives on May 4 for Nintendo Switch.