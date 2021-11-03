New Donkey Kong Game Could Accompany Seth Rogen Movie

Rumors of a Donkey Kong animated film have been circulating following the announcement of Seth Rogen’s role in Illumination’s Super Mario movie. Well, it seems that might not be the only thing Donkey Kong fans have to look forward to, as Nintendo insider @SamusHunter2 has hinted that a new game could also be in development. This is not the first time we’ve heard rumors about a new Donkey Kong game for Nintendo Switch, and @SamusHunter2 points out that the big ape could be getting a bigger focus. As usual, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, for now.

The Tweet from @SamusHunter2 can be found embedded below.

Donkey Kong has not had a starring role in a video game since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which released on Wii U in 2014, and 2018 on Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Retro Studios, the team currently working on Metroid Prime 4. Retro was actually working on an unannounced game between Tropical Freeze and Metroid Prime 4, but the mystery project was seemingly put on hold so the studio could help with Metroid’s troubled development. It’s unclear if that mystery game might have been another Donkey Kong title, or something else entirely. Whatever it was, it was in development for nearly five years, so it’s possible it could be finished once Metroid Prime 4 releases.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original Donkey Kong arcade game, which first released in 1981. That game put Nintendo on the map, and introduced players to both DK and Mario. Given that history, it’s not surprising that Nintendo might be putting a bigger focus on the character. On top of these game and movie rumors, Nintendo and Universal Studios have confirmed that Donkey Kong will be the basis for an upcoming expansion for Super Nintendo World. None of this content will arrive in time for fans to celebrate the character’s anniversary, but it’s clear that Nintendo hasn’t forgotten DK. Hopefully, the company’s plans will be worth the wait!

What would you like to see from a new Donkey Kong game? Would you be interested in another game from Retro Studios? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!