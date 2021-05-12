New Donkey Kong Game Rumored for Nintendo Switch

✖

A new Donkey Kong game is rumored to release on Nintendo Switch this year, in time for the 40th anniversary of the original arcade game! According to the rumor, the new game is being developed by Nintendo EPD, which is the studio behind Super Mario Odyssey. This is not the first time this rumor has popped up, but it seems to be gaining a bit of traction. The latest source is Zippo, who believes the game is coming this year. According to a new blog post from the leaker, the game will be a 2D platformer co-starring Diddy, Cranky, and the Kremlings.

"It's the big ape's 40th anniversary, and while I'm not sure how Nintendo is celebrating the occasion, there is a new 2D DK game being developed by EPD Tokyo. Retro is obviously busy with other things, so Nintendo has taken it upon themselves to bring DK back in as internal series. Don't expect the 'Country' moniker to return, as EPD Tokyo are not interested in making a sequel to games they didn't make. Diddy, Cranky and the Kremling Krew should all be returning in this installment. It sounds like this game is launching before the end of the year. An E3 announcement seems very likely," Zippo wrote in the blog post.

After a long absence, Retro Studios resurrected the Donkey Kong Country series with Donkey Kong Country Returns and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. The two games featured a return to the platforming that popularized the series in the '90s, but the Kremlings were dropped in favor of the Tiki Tak Tribe in Returns and the Snowmads in Tropical Freeze. The Kremlings seemed to have been forgotten by Nintendo, until King K. Rool's return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Now it seems the villains might be making a bigger comeback!

It will be interesting to see whether or not there's some truth to the rumor. This year is the anniversary for a few major Nintendo releases, as The Legend of Zelda is turning 35, while Pokemon has been celebrating its 25th anniversary. Nintendo hasn't announced any specific plans for Zelda's milestone just yet, so it's possible Donkey Kong will take priority; perhaps the company might even celebrate both! Fortunately, E3 set to kick-off in just a few short weeks, so Nintendo fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to see what the company has planned.

Would you like to see a new Donkey Kong game on Switch? What do you want to see from the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!