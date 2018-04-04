Doom, Skyrim Pinball Tables Now Available For Pinball FX3 On Nintendo Switch

A little while back, Zen Studios teamed up with Bethesda to bring a three-pack of its greatest hits into pinball form, including Skyrim, Doom and Fallout 4. That’s right, you could actually challenge demons and dragons on pinball playfields.

However, one platform was being left out of all the fun – the Nintendo Switch. The Bethesda three-pack released through Pinball FX3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but not the Switch. When that version came out, it was limited to only a few packs upon release, and not all the ones that previously came out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That changes today, though. Zen Studios has announced that the three-pack of Bethesda tables can now be downloaded in Pinball FX3 for Nintendo Switch, and you can enjoy the same exciting action that other platforms have had over the past few months.

Here’s the rundown of table descriptions, in case you need a reminder of just how awesome they are:

Fallout Pinball – Explore the secrets of “Fallout Pinball’s world decimated by nuclear war, as you join factions, raid vaults and collect bobbleheads on the table.

– Explore the secrets of “Fallout Pinball’s world decimated by nuclear war, as you join factions, raid vaults and collect bobbleheads on the table. Doom Pinball – Fight to stay alive in “DOOM Pinball” as you face the rage of hell itself, battling hordes of demons on Mars.

– Fight to stay alive in “DOOM Pinball” as you face the rage of hell itself, battling hordes of demons on Mars. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball – Fulfill your destiny as the Dragonborn in “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball” while crafting weapons, wielding magic, and equipping armor in your quest to defeat the returning dragons.

Zen Studios also confirmed that more table packs will be added in the months ahead, playing catch-up with the other versions of the game. It stopped just short of noting which ones would be coming next, but hopefully we’ll be seeing the Star Wars ones soon enough, including the new The Last Jedi pack that was recently announced.

As far as what’s coming after that, the publisher hasn’t said yet, but it’s got its hands on a number of popular licenses. So you probably shouldn’t be surprised if it announces something new from Marvel – perhaps something to coincide with this month’s release of Infinity War. Fingers crossed that we find out soon enough.

Pinball FX3 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.