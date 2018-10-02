Dr DisRespect Slams Battle Royale Games

Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect who’s known for his battle royale game streams appears to be fed up with the genre right now as he waits for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its Blackout mode to release.

Streaming Fortnite for a couple thousand viewers days ago, Dr DisRespect had been playing for some time before he eventually said that he was “bored of it” and decided to sign off of the game for the time being. Saying that he was falling asleep playing the game, the clip below (via Dextero) showed the streamer saying that it was time to move on beyond “the candy store.”

In the full video that the clip above came from, Dr DisRespect was shown ending his stream shortly after talking about the state of Fortnite. Speaking in broader terms about the battle royale genre in general, he referenced Ring of Elysium and alluded to being teased with Call of Duty’s Blackout mode that was only available for a few days before the beta ended.

“I really don’t feel like playing anything else right now,” he said here in the full video. I am so bored. I don’t want to play any of these games. You just don’t understand. As someone that just wants the best, the fastest, the most dominant future, the tech, and being teased with it for just a couple days there, it just … I don’t want to play sorry-ass web browser Ring of Elysium.”

He then trailed off to talk more about Fortnite and said that he didn’t want to play it anymore before deciding to call it a day.

In a stream prior to the one shown above, he took a shot at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as well by telling his viewers that he’d be playing the battle royale game and Fortnite competitor all day. He could barely get the statement out without laughing though before saying “we’re not playing Battlegrounds, are you kidding me?”

It’s not the first time that Dr DisRespect has shared his thoughts on the battle royale genre recently with the streamer commenting on the differences between PUBG and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout not long ago. Streaming before either of the clips referenced previously happened, he said that PUBG was “a hack” compared to Blackout and said that he couldn’t wait for Black Ops 4’s battle royale game to release so he could play it instead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12th.