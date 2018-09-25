Dr DisRespect Shooting Incident Becomes Most-Watched Twitch Clip

A clip from streamer Dr DisRespect following a shooting incident now holds the title of the most-watched clip on Twitch.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Guy ‘Dr DisRespect’ Beahm was playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Sept. 11 when shots were fired into his home. Viewers who were watching his stream at the time made numerous clips of the incident that saw the streamer disappearing from view of the camera before returning to the stream to say that he would be ending the stream early after shots were fired into his home. One of those clips – the one that Twitch stat-tracking site Twitch Strike (via Dextero) says is now the most-watched in Twitch history – can be seen below, but be aware that it does contain some explicit language from the streamer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Twitch Strike’s data, the clip has been viewed 3,087,427 times at the time this is published, a total that keeps climbing higher. It’s already far above the No. 2 video that previously held the spot as the most-watched clip, a scene from Jurassic Junkie that showed the streamer playing Outlast 2 when he was startled by his daughter coming into the room behind him. The Outlast 2 clip currently has 2,708,982 views, Dr DisRespect’s clip having several thousand more views with the potential still there for more.

According to Dr DisRespect, the shooting that involved shots being fired into his family’s upstairs windows wasn’t an isolated incident. In the clip above, he told viewers that this was the second time that shots had been fired towards his house during that week. Conversations between the streamer and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department following the incident revealed that he’d also had his car vandalized prior to the shootings. The streamer did indeed end his stream for the night when the second shooting happened but tweeted a message out to his followers that night to thank them for their concern and said that everyone was safe and the stream would resume the next day.

The Doc and family appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes. Thankfully no one was hurt. The situation is being handled appropriately. In the meantime, stream will resume tomorrow according to schedule.#FirmHandshakes — Dr DisRespect (@DrDisRespect) September 12, 2018

Dr DisRespect’s streams, videos, and the rest of his clips can be seen here on Twitch