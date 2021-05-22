Dr Disrespect Clearly Misses Twitch, Bashes YouTube Features

✖

It seems pretty apparent that Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm is missing the days when he used to stream on Twitch. Although the popular content creator hasn't directly talked about the platform in quite some time, during a recent stream on YouTube, the Doc made it clear that he's not a big fan of his current streaming home.

During a game of Call of Duty: Warzone with fellow player ZLaner, Dr Disrespect began talking about YouTube and the lack of features that it offers to streamers. During the game, ZLaner found himself making a great play and wanted to clip it to later share with others. What he quickly found is that YouTube doesn't even allow you to clip certain sections from a stream in a simple manner, which is something that Twitch does quite well.

"You can’t do anything on YouTube, Z," Dr Disrespect then said in response. "It’s underdeveloped right now. It’s very underdeveloped for live streaming. The big announcement recently was that the chat can be subscriber-only chat. I mean, that’s an idea from 1999! What are we getting excited about, man?”

Dr Disrespect and ZLaner went on to then talk about the other qualities that YouTube still doesn't offer to streamers. One of these happened to be gifted subs, which is a popular component to Twitch. The Doc said that the best users can do on YouTube, by comparison, is to just donate a substantial amount of money all at once. And while some viewers might still opt to do things in this manner, it definitely is a bit less exciting compared to the notion of gifting subscriptions.

This whole situation is made even funnier when you consider that just a few weeks back, Dr Disrespect actually made a brief return to Twitch. Although he didn't stream directly to the platform, Disrespect did appear on Twitch thanks to a Mountain Dew commercial that he was part of. Not long after airing, it the ad was removed from the streaming website.

It remains to be seen if YouTube will add some of the features that Dr Disrespect would like to see in the future, but for better or worse, it seems like he's just going to have to adapt and get used to the platform. Unless Twitch shockingly decides to unban the Doc, YouTube should be his home for the foreseeable future.

