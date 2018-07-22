Former BioWare Writer Shares His Own Incredible Dragon Age Fan Fiction

Though David Gaider is no longer with BioWare, the creator behind some of our favourite characters in the Dragon Age universe is back to breathe fresh new life into one Dorian Pavus, recently of Minrathous.

Our beloved northern mage was first introduced in Dragon Age: Inquisition from the land of blood magic and slaves; Tevinter. On a quest to help the Inquisitor better the world and slay demons in an effort to protect Thedas, Pavus’ internal struggle was just as important. See, in Tevinter – homosexuality is a sin, frowned upon and something kept in secret at best.

The openly gay character’s story arc introduced the player to his father, Halward Pavus. His father was also the reason why Dorian fled a life of opulence and extravagance after he tried to “change” Dorian through a blood ritual that could have ultimately killed him, or made a vegetable. All of this to have a straight son. It was heart wrenching and a story many could relate to.

In Inquisition’s ‘Trespasser’ DLC, we see the young mage take his father’s seat in the magisterum after a successful assassination attempt took Halward’s life. Writer David Gaider revisits the beloved character with a new fanfiction that has Dorian face his father once more postmortum to speak his final peace in a moment of breathtaking closure.

One small note that the writer mentioned was though he did create Dorian the character, he no longer owns the rights to him. Gaider mentioned, “This is purely fanfiction — a little story that planted itself in my head after a recent conversation over drinks, one which wouldn’t go away until I wrote it,” the writer said. “Revisiting Dorian was both easier than I feared but harder than I’d imagined, so take this for what it’s worth… just a bit of time spent having fun with an old friend.”

Dorian Pavus is one of my favourite characters from the trilogy, joined by Fenris from Dragon Age II, Varric, and Morrigan. To see his story arc find some form of closure is phenomenal as a fan, and it’s absolutely lovely to see that Gaider has so much passion left for these incredible characters he built.

If you’re a fan, please do yourself a favour and read his Dorian story! You can check it out right here on the site ‘Medium’.

Modded Dorian Pavus in the picture is from one of the author of this article’s playthroughs. Feel free to follow her on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for full on Dragon Age fandom.