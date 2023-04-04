Dragon Age Dreadwolf: 4 Companions We Expect to See Again

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in post-production, which means it should be out sometime between late this year and next year. Spring 2024 seems like a safe guess, but that's not the purpose of this article. For this article we wanted to dive into a few companions we expect to see in the new Dragon Age game. And we want to put an emphasis on companions, not just characters. In other words, characters who didn't feature in your party and playable characters like the Inquisitor, Hawke, and the Warden do not qualify. There are also a few characters we already know are returning. For example, we know Solas is going to feature prominently, likely as the game's villain. It seems like Varric is once again back as he narrates the reveal trailer. And we aren't going to predict Sandal either because he's in every game. All of that said, here are four companion characters we think will return in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. They may not return as companions, but we expect them to be in the game in a meaningful capacity.

Morrigan (Photo: EA) Morrigan -- a Witch of the Wilds, a companion of the Grey Warden, and a potential romance option for the Warden. Morrigan -- features in both Origins and Inquisition, and its a character BioWare will need to give closure to, if not this game, then in a future installment. With Morrigan's tendrils potentially tangled with a variety of characters, including the Warden, Allistair, Flemeth, and more she's a tricky character to bring back, but she's a fan-favorite and fans are desperate to see her arc completed. All of this applied with Inquisition as well, and BioWare brought her back for that game, so the precedent is there. And whether it wants to or not, BioWare will also need to do something about he son, Kieran, who for many players is carrying the soul of the slain Old God Urthemiel. No big deal.

Dorian (Photo: EA) Dorian Pavus made his debut in Dragon Age: Inquisition and while there isn't much lore baggage that needs to be handled with the character, we suspect he will appear given he's from Tevinter Imperium, where the game takes place, at least partially. A companion and potential romance in Inquisition, Dorian comes from a powerful family in Tevinter, which could very well play a role in the game as well if it dives into the political intrigue and politics of the nation, which we suspect it will. Dorian isn't just from Tevinter, he's from a notable family there and so much of his screen time in Inquisition is dedicated to his family and time in Tevinter. All things considered, he seems like a shoo-in.

Sten (Photo: EA) The Qunari feature heavily at the end of Dragon Age: Inquisition's final DLC and we know they are gearing up for a brutal war with Tevinter. It feels safe to assume they will feature heavily in the game, and if they do, then Sten will certainly rear his head. Why? Because he's the Arishok as of Dragon Age 2, which means he's the leader of the Qunari military. We haven't seen the character in video game form Since Dragon Age: Origins, but this should end with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.