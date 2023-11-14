Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Window Revealed in New Leak

A new leak has revealed when Electronic Arts and BioWare might look to finally release Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Originally announced all the way back in 2018, Dreadwolf has been a very long time coming. In fact, despite being initially revealed so long ago, BioWare still hasn't shown off any actual gameplay footage from its newest Dragon Age entry. Fortunately, if this leak in question proves to be accurate, it seems like this silence won't end up lasting much longer.

Spotted by user Timur222 on social media, the LinkedIn profile of Kevin Scott, a cinematic animator at Electronic Arts, has mentioned that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will broadly launch in 2024. If true, this is the first official launch window that Dreadwolf will have received as EA still hasn't provided anything concrete about the game's release outside of estimates given to shareholders. It's worth noting that after this discovery was made, Scott deleted the mention of 2024 and stated that Dreadwolf's release was "TBD." As such, it's not known if this previous 2024 window was accurate or if instead it was information that Scott wasn't at liberty to share.

(Rumor) Dragon Age: Dreadwolf may be released next year pic.twitter.com/syaT69KwfW — Timur222 (@bogorad222) November 13, 2023

Currently, Electronic Arts has only broadly stated that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would release in its next fiscal year, which is set to begin on April 1, 2024, and will run until March 31, 2025. With this in mind, a 2024 launch date seems to be the most likely outcome barring any internal delays. It also suggests that EA and BioWare should begin showing a lot more of Dreadwolf in the weeks and months ahead. In fact, a new showcase for the game at The Game Awards in early December could be feasible, especially since this is the venue in which Dreadwolf was first announced.

Regardless of when Dragon Age: Dreadwolf does release, it's known that the game will be coming only to current-generation hardware. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Looking further down the road, BioWare has already announced that its next game after Dreadwolf will be a new Mass Effect entry. In recent weeks, BioWare has been providing a number of new teases tied to this future Mass Effect title, although many of the finer details of the game are still shrouded in mystery.