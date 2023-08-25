Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update Sheds Light on Mass Effect Release Date

A new release date update on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has seemingly shed light on the release date of the next Mass Effect game. According to a new report, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will release sometime during summer 2024, or at least that's the aim. The same report notes the game has already suffered more than one internal delay and could suffer another before it's out. Assuming BioWare hits its target and releases Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in the summer of 2024, we can deduce a rough release window for the next Mass Effect game.

The next Mass Effect game is currently in pre-production. And this won't change until Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is out. In other words, it sounds like this won't change until summer of 2024, at the earliest. If the game enters production in summer 2024 that would put the game somewhere between 2027 and 2029. The current standard for AAA games is they take about three to five years to make. The problem is BioWare hasn't met this standard with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which has had numerous development issues and setbacks. If this repeats with the development of the new Mass Effect, then 2027 through 2029 quickly becomes the 2030s.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. The last time BioWare made a Mass Effect game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, it took roughly five years as the game began development in 2012 and released in 2017. This includes pre-production though. So there is some hope the next Mass Effect game could be out in 2027, but anything earlier than this is off the table, or at least it seems to be based on the current information. In fact, even 2027 seems unlikely given all the context and information. 2028 seems a more reasonable expectation, assuming everything goes well with the game's development, but that's far from a guarantee with BioWare.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think the next Mass Effect will release and what would you like to see from it?