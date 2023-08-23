BioWare Undergoes Restructuring Amid Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Developments

BioWare is undergoing some pretty big changes while it develops what could very well be two of its biggest games to date: the next Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. BioWare is one of the most respected developers out there, but their reputation took a bit of a nosedive last-generation. After releasing the critically acclaimed Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare moved on to games like Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, both of which bombed pretty hard and were plagued with their own issues. Ever since, BioWare has been trying to get things back on track. Both the new Dragon Age and Mass Effect games have been in development for quite a while and it seems like it may take a bit before they see the light of day.

Concerns have been raised about the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf due to its lengthy development and we still don’t know when it will release. With that said, BioWare has announced that it is “eliminating” 50 roles at the company as part of a new long-term vision to better support the studio’s “health” and desire to craft single-player games. BioWare is hoping to move some of the affected staff to other roles within EA, but said it’s likely not everyone will be able to be relocated. As for how this impacts the studio’s projects, BioWare stated that it remains committed to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and will have the time it needs to be what they want. It was also noted that the next Mass Effect remains in pre-production at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you’re wondering how all of this will impact development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, let me be clear that our dedication to the game has never wavered. Our commitment remains steadfast, and we all are working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name. We are confident that we’ll have the time needed to ensure Dreadwolf reaches its full potential.”

Are you still excited for future BioWare titles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.