Potential Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Date Leak Gives Fans Hope

A potential Dragon Age: Dreadwolf release date leak has given Dragon Age fans hope the BioWare game will release this year. To date, we've only seen two cinematic Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailers. Because of this, when BioWare announced a full reveal will happen this summer, many assumed this meant a 2024 release date was off the table, as the turnaround between full reveal in the summer and a release in the fall would be too quick. And because we haven't seen much of the game yet. This may be true, but Dragon Age fans should remember this game has been a long time coming, and there is no reason for the fourth game in an established series to get a very long marketing campaign, especially when it has been known about for so long. That said, rumors have pegged the game for a 2025 release. And a 2025 release seems most likely, but maybe not anymore.

In a section of the Epic Games Store website, there is a graphic for "Games Coming to the Epic Games Store in 2024." And it is mostly filled with games confirmed to be releasing this year. But then it also features Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which has not been confirmed for this year.

It is unclear why BioWare would tip off Epic Games about the game's release date unless there is some type of larger partnership going on involving the Epic Games Store and the RPG. And even then, seems unlikely Epic Games Store would accidentally just let the cat out of the bag. More than this, there are a couple of other odd inclusions, including Judas, which also has not been confirmed for this year and by all accounts seems to be a 2025 game.

Alas, it is difficult to know what Dragon Age fans should and shouldn't be made of this, but it has given them hope for a 2024 release date, something not many had previously. As for Epic Games and BioWare, neither have commented on any of this speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming RPG, click here.