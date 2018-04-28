Upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ Balance Patch Affects at Least 14 Characters

Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to receive the game’s first post-launch balance patch soon that will see at least 14 fighters affected along with adjustments to some of the game’s base combat systems.

The announcement of the upcoming balance patch was made during a live stream where representatives for the game announced shared the news and a list of characters that are currently scheduled to receive changes in the balance patch. At least 14 fighters are going to be changed, but the image that was provided above includes “etc.” at the bottom to indicate that there could be even more characters affected by the update.

Vegeta (Super Saiyan)

Frieza

Krillin

Piccolo

Android 16

Android 18

Vegeta (SSGSS)

Nappa

Captain Ginyu

Adult Gohan

Kid Buu

Beerus

Android 21

Broly

Over on Reddit within the Dragon Ball FighterZ community, user Defttentacle provided a translation of the image’s text.

“UPDATE NEWS! Soon, we will release adjustments and modifications to the game system, modes, and character abilities,” the image reportedly said.

In addition to the image translation, the Redditor also gave a recap of some of the info that was shared during the stream as well. After reiterating the part about more fighters potentially being affected, the user said that both Frieza and Vegeta were mentioned in the livestream as characters that would certainly be adjusted.

“The word ‘Etc.’ was also listed underneath these character images, so there is a possibility for other characters to be changed as well,” the user explained. “In terms of confirmed changes on the stream, Vegeta’s assist will be adjusted just ‘a little bit,’ to not be as oppressive on block. Frieza was also mentioned, confirmed to be buffed. The directors said that they want to preserve characters unique traits and abilities, while making adjustments to add variety of competitively played characters.”

It was also mentioned within the Reddit post that both Android 16 and Adult Gohan will be receiving nerfs in the balance patch. Players will also notice that Broly is included in the list of characters being rebalanced which makes him the first of the two DLC characters that are already out to receive changes while Bardock goes untouched.

A release date for the balance patch was not provided during the stream, so it’s unclear when these changes will go into effect. Some have speculated that it would be around the same time that Fused Zamasu is released, but the developers haven’t indicated when they plan to release either.

