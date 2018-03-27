Dragon Ball FighterZ: Bardock and Broly Launch Trailer Revealed

This morning Bandai Namco unleashed a new trailer to celebrate the arrival of the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and Bardock, Goku’s father, to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Both FighterZ are joining the roster tomorrow, March 28, but you can see them in action right now in the trailer above!

According to the press release, both Broly and Bardock will be able to wield Super Saiyan levels of skill and power. This came as a shock to me, since I haven’t watched Dragon Ball since the Z series ran on Toonami, so I had no idea that Bardock was capable of transforming into a Super Saiyan. A little research showed me how woefully uninformed I am, and now I can’t wait to play him in a new form.

For those of you who own the FighterZ Pass, Bardock and Broly will unlock automatically as soon as they’re available. The FighterZ Pass is sold separately as a kind of season pass, which will entitle players to eight extra characters before it’s all said and done. You can scoop it up for $35 which, we know, is pretty steep. Each new character will of course come with his or her own alternative color and lobby avatars to show off online.

For those of you who have yet to hop on the Dragon Ball FighterZ train, you can stop doubting. Critics and fans are still having a blast, and you don’t have to worry about getting left behind by the competition, because FighterZ features one of the most accessible fighting systems we’ve ever encountered. Here’s a little more about the game from its official listing:

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.



3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.



Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!



Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.



Spectacular Fights