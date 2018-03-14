Dragon Ball FighterZ Releases Broly Trailer

The latest video, seen above, shows Broly in all of his glory in a much more detailed video than his previous teaser. Both trailers showed off the stunning cell-shading that Arc System Works is known for, and it’s exciting to see what exactly Broly will bring to the roster. Seeing the super powerful Legendary Super Saiyan that hates Goku with a passion in all of his Dragon Ball FighterZ glory it pretty awesome.

Broly is one of two DLC characters that will be making their way to the roster included at no charge for Season Pass holders. We don’t have a release date yet as to when Broly and Bardock will be making their debut, but it sure is great to see him in action! For now, we are still stuck with the “availability will be revealed soon message,” which … alright, fair – but now we’re excited!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Still no word on whether or not we will see a Nintendo Switch port, though with Xenoverse 2 eventually having made its way to the hybrid console, it feels like a distinct possibility. For more about the latest fighter based off of the hit anime series:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.