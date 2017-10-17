New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Introduces Cell

A new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ introduces Cell to the multi-fighter battle, a fan-favorite villain from Dragon Ball Z.

The reveal trailer for the green and black villain showcases some of Cell’s special powers that he’ll utilize in Dragon Ball FighterZ while he fittingly fights what looks to be Teen Gohan. His various combat techniques and Ki attacks aren’t highlighted much in the trailer, but he does appear to be using the Solar Kamehameha, Super Perfect Cell’s strongest attack at his disposal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the trailer doesn’t explicitly say which form Cell will be seen in during his fights, longtime Dragon Ball Z fans will have no problem recognizing his Perfect form. Since he’s also using the Solar Kamehameha attack, it definitely seems like he’ll be able to reach his Super Perfect form, but whether he has to power up to that state or if he receives it from the start of the fight remains to be seen. Other fighters have certain forms chosen from them from the beginning with the exception of Goku’s and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue transformations, so this will likely be the only version of Cell that we’ll get to see in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Like other villains throughout the various Dragon Ball Z sagas, Cell has an arrogant, cocky attitude that’s often backed up with his relentless power. Hailing from an alternate timeline, the creation from Dr. Gero excels at bragging about his own power while absorbing the strength of others through is siphon-like tail. In order to prove that he was best, Cell even started his own tournament to allow others to experience his power, but he was ultimately taken down at the end of his saga.

The reveal of Cell being added to the Dragon Ball FighterZ lineup is indeed a welcome one for fans of the series, but he’s by no means the only villain to be revealed so far. Cell joins a cast of Frieza and his Golden form as well as Majin Buu and other villains from throughout the franchise.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to release in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.