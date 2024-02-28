Dragon Ball FighterZ PS5, Xbox Series X, and Rollback Update Release Announced

At long last, Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated to come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the coming day. All the way back in 2022, Bandai Namco announced that it was in the process of bringing its Dragon Ball fighting game to the latest PlayStation and Xbox platforms alongside rollback netcode. In the time since this reveal, news on this major update has been pretty quiet, which has led to lingering questions from those in the DBFZ community. Fortunately, this silence has now ended and will result in the impending release of the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Detailed on Bandai Namco's website today, the publisher confirmed that the next-gen upgrade for Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will release tomorrow, February 29. This patch will be available for free to all who already own DBFZ across PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Additionally, rollback netcode will also come to the game at last and will greatly improve its only functionality.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ releases 29th February (midnight local time) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with rollback netcode! #DBFZ pic.twitter.com/e7yWHn6sSH — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) February 28, 2024

"Rollback netcode is a technique that reduces the input lag and visual stuttering that often plague online matches in fighting games," Bandai explained of the new feature. "Unlike delay-based netcode, which waits for the synchronization of inputs between players, rollback netcode predicts the inputs and executes them immediately, then corrects any discrepancies later. This creates a smoother and more responsive gameplay that feels closer to offline play."

It's worth noting that rollback netcode will only be available for use in the new iterations of Dragon Ball FighterZ across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The last-gen iterations of the title on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will instead continue using the original delay-based netcode system. Beyond this, crossplay is something that will not be featured between different platforms given the varying netcode options that are now going to be in use.

Are you going to be diving back into Dragon Ball FighterZ in the wake of this new update? And how do you feel about finally seeing rollback netcode implemented into the title? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.