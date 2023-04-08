Dragon Ball FighterZ Co-Creator Talks Potential One Piece Fighter

Dragon Ball FighterZ is considered to be one of the best games that have arisen from the shonen franchise, with Arc System Works responsible for the creation of this fighting game. With One Piece recently releasing a new role-playing entry into its vast resume in the video game world via One Piece Odyssey, the current CEO of Arc System Works discussed the possibility of creating an upcoming fighting game for the Straw Hat Pirates. As the shonen franchise approaches the end of Luffy's story, we might still see plenty of future games arrive down the line.

While One Piece Odyssey might not have been a straight fighting game, the recent RPG did have plenty of battles in its story. Seeing the Straw Hat Pirates in an original story that was partly created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, Luffy and his crew found themselves navigating through old memories and facing old enemies as a result. Of course, on the Dragon Ball front, the most highly anticipated video game under the shonen banner is Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4, which many believe might surpass FighterZ.

Will We Get A One Piece FighterZ?

The current CEO of Arc System Works, Minoru Kidooka, discussed with IGN the possibility of a One Piece fighting game that had a similar style to Dragon Ball FighterZ. While Kidooka didn't confirm that one was currently in development, the Chief Executive Officer hinted at the idea that a new fighting game focusing on the Grand Line might not entirely be out of the question, "As I said before, I want to work with other people and use what resources we have to create a fun game for the Fighting Game Community to really rally behind. However, One Piece is something to think about. I can't say whether we're thinking about One Piece specifically. I can't say, "Oh yeah, One Piece, yes or no." I can't say either way, but it doesn't mean it's decided or doesn't mean it's outside the realm of possibility. You really have to understand that we're a small company. We can't take up any project that comes across, we have to consider resources."

What is your favorite game for both the Dragon Ball and One Piece franchises? Do you think we'll receive a video game for the Straw Hat Pirates from Arc System Works?