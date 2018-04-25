Dragon Ball FighterZ Welcomes Fused Zamasu With New Trailer

We now know that Zamasu (Fused) will be coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, but players have yet to see him in action. This morning, Bandai Namco finally released a brief gameplay teaser trailer showing the fused powerhouse going toe-to-toe with Trunks, and he looks just as majestic and powerful as you’d hope he would! Check out the new footage above!

When Goku Black and Zamasu combine their forces, it’s hard to imagine you could possibly stand up to their might. You can see that so much of his style plays on his posture and body language. Look at his arms and his face when he sends out ki blasts and special attacks. It’s as if he’s taunting the enemy, saying “Behold!” Indeed, the caption given to us in the video description is “Gaze upon my form, FighterZ. My form is justice! My form is the world! Revere me… Praise me. Tremble before the might of Zamasu.”

The trailer still doesn’t give us a solid idea of when Fused Zamasu will be joining the roster. It still indicates that he will be “arriving soon.” If you already purchased the Dragon Ball FighterZ season pass, then you don’t have to worry about it; your game will be automatically updated as soon as he’s available. You can snag the pass and get all eight DLC characters for $35, or you can buy them a la carte for $5 a pop.

Bandai Namco has been giving the players what they want, and who they want, but there’s still one major character who we’re dying to see, and that’s Vegito! We would have much rather seen Vegito before we saw the likes of Broly, or even Fused Zamasu, but we’re still left hanging on the line. Bandai Namco knows that players want to see this legendary fusion make its way into the game, and players have already modded him into the PC version. We haven’t heart a peep from the developers as to whether he’ll be included or not, but we still have our fingers crossed!

Are you guys pumped to finally see Fused Zamasu hit the roster? Does he look and play like you hoped he would, and have you potentially found a new main? Let us know what you think of his gameplay in the comments below, or let us know which character you hope to see next!