Snag ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ For Nintendo Switch For Just $25 Right Now

While the Nintendo Switch may not be the ultimate system for fighting games, it has its fair share of good ones. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to debut next month; Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle is a sensational game for the console; and there are various Neo-Geo classics to choose from, including Samurai Shodown.

And then there's Dragon Ball FighterZ, a game that brought its sheer power to the platform in late September and has been mixing it up ever since. And if you haven't discovered just how great it is for the Switch just yet, we've got some good news.

As part of its lineup of Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has put the Switch version of the hit fighting game up for sale, going for the low price of $25. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can get the game shipped to you in just two days' time, so you can mix it up with your friends!

Now, this is just for the standard version of the game, which means if you want any downloadable content, you'll need to pay extra for it. That said, $25 is one hell of an entry fee for one of this year's best fighting games, jam-packed with strategy and anime goodness, as only the team at Arc System Works can offer.

Here's the full features rundown, in case you need a reminder of just how awesome this game is:

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it's time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation's consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.

3vs3 Tag Support

Allows players to train and master more than one fighter/style which brings deeper gameplay

High-End Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force

Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages, famous scenes from the DRAGON BALL anime reproduced in 60FPS and1080p resolution

What's more, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a great game to experience either at home or on-the-go, since it runs incredibly well on the Nintendo Switch portable front. Bring your friends, because you're going to be brawling up a storm with this one. You can buy the game right here while supplies last!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

