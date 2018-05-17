Dragon Ball FighterZ Vegito Blue Confirmed, Finishing Moves Revealed

Just yesterday, Bandai Namco gave us a pretty cryptic teaser as far as Dragon Ball FighterZ goes with the addition of Vegito. The full teaser, which can be seen here, came equipped with a series of seemingly random numbers that housed a big secret and now, that secret has been confirmed! At least as far as scans go.

Not only did Japanese magazine V-Jump’s scans confirm his arrival, in addition to his brief appearance in a previous trailer last month, they also confirmed a bit about his play style. In the magazine itself, his Final Kamehameha and his Dramatic Finish with Merged Zamasu was a primary feature, according to the good folks over at Shonegamez.

For those that may be new to the Dragon Ball universe, Vegito is the fushion between Vegeta and Goku and he packs a meeeeeean punch. As fellow staff writer Tanner Dedmon previously pointed out, “the first time that Vegito was ever seen was in Season 9 Episode 268 of Dragon Ball Z, an episode that aired on June 28 many years ago. Put all those numbers together with “0s” filling in the appropriate places, and you’ve got the exact number included in Bandai Namco’s original image.”

It doesn’t look like we have a release date at this time, at least not one that we can make out, for when the DLC character will be fully brought into the game but now that the scans are live, it’s only a matter of time before we get the full reveal ala a shiny new trailer.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the latest fighter:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.