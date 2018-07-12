Dragon Ball FighterZ, Xenoverse 2 Surprises Coming Soon

Thus far, the playable character deck for Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting pretty stacked; and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still getting new fighters in its own right. But could we see even more added to these iconic games? It’s looking that way.

A news report from 4Gamer indicates that both of Bandai Namco‘s fighting properties will be getting key announcements during the Dragon Ball Game Festival 2018- Summer event, which will take place on July 29. During that time, the publisher is expected to make new announcements about both games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s not confirmed whether we’ll see new combatants or not, that could possibly be the case. We do know that the company will be hosting special tournaments for both games during that time, where we’ll see some experienced fighters mix it up the best way we know how.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. announces various new information and announces various new information on the PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch Dragon Ball Fighters and PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a web program “Dragon Ball Game Festival 2018 – Summer – “will be held on 29th July,” the announcement reads via Google Translate.

“Also, in the area competition against the Dragon Ball Fighters of the day, under the cooperation of a gamer group GODSGARDEN gathered by players with various achievements and wide experience, Kanto selection team, Tokai selection team, Kansai selection team, and special We will compete against teams of teams of 3 people by selection team. Please check the hot struggle of the chosen strong minds.

Links for the livestream haven’t been provided yet, but Bandai Namco should have more information on hand in the weeks ahead, so fans can tune in and see what’s happening next for FighterZ and Xenoverse 2. So no matter which one you prefer, you’ve got some good news coming your way, be it with new fighters, features or whatever else gets introduced.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for all those platforms except for Nintendo Switch, which will be making its debut in just a few weeks, around the end of September.