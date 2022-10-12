Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain

The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.

If you've been keeping up with Dragon Ball: The Breakers news via the game's English Twitter account, there's still a chance that you might've missed this reveal given that it was shared by the Japanese Twitter account. The teaser trailer in question shows scenes from the game before ending with a Season 2 tease showing a Great Ape with a note that we'll see more of that in the second season.

Based on the armor that the Great Ape is wearing in this teaser, it looks like this one is Vegeta's transformation whenever he first arrives on Earth and fights Goku. Dragon Ball: The Breakers features a transformation-like progression, so one would assume that the Great Ape would be the final stage of whatever that Raider might be. There's also the question of how this sort of character could even fit in a game like Dragon Ball: The Breakers where it'd naturally tower over the Survivor players, though perhaps Bandai Namco will share more insights into that after the game releases.

As for that launch, Dragon Ball: The Breakers will start with three different Raiders for people to play as: Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Different civilian characters will make up the team of Survivors including some iconic ones like the shotgun-wielding Farmer. While some of the characters are more nondescript compared to the villains that are instantly recognizable, the Survivors will be accompanied by skins and outfits that make them look like characters players are more familiar with.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is scheduled to release on October 14th.