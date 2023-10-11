New Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop Wave Includes 5 GITD Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No Wednesday Funko Pop drop would be complete without new anime figures, and this week has been all about Dragon Ball Z. A huge wave of new DBZ Funko Pops has gone live, and includes 5 glow-in-the dark exclusives that reunite Ginyu Force members Burter, Ginyu, Guldo, Jiece, and Recoome – all from Entertainment Earth. The common lineup consists of non-glow variants of these Pops.

A full breakdown of the new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop additions can be found below. Naturally, you'll want to go after the glow-in-the-dark versions of these Pop figures first, and you'll find them at Entertainment Earth along with the commons. The commons should also be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point in the near future. While you're at it, make sure to check out our NYCC 2023 Funko Pop master list. It includes all of the details you'll need to get the exclusives that are dropping later this week.

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops: Burter (Glow) - Entertainment Earth Exclusive

- Entertainment Earth Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Ginyu (Glow) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Guldo (Glow) - Entertainment Earth Exclusive

- Entertainment Earth Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Jiece (Glow) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Recoome (Glow) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops (5-Pack- Commons) – GameStop Exclusive

– GameStop Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Guldo

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Recoome

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Ginyu

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Burter

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops – Jiece

On a related note, Hot Topic's Dragon Ball Goku & Krillin Funko Pop 2-pack exclusive is still available here at Hot Topic at the time of writing.

Where to Catch Up With Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is currently planning to reveal a mysterious teaser for some kind of new project now in the works during a panel planned for New York Comic Con 2023 later this month. It's yet to be revealed what this new teaser will be for, but it will have some pretty big guests in attendance so fans are definitely curious as to what it could end up being for. As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, you can cach up with its latest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as it works through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was actually the last anime project released for the franchise as there has yet to be any word on when it will be continuing. You can currently catch up with Dragon Ball Super and many of the Dragon Ball movies now streaming with Crunchyroll to get ready for what could be coming in the franchise next.