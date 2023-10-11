PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed that 16 games in total will be joining PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023. Earlier this week, a new leak happened to divulge a handful of the titles that would potentially be heading to the PS Plus Game Catalog later in October. Now, it's known that this previous leak was accurate as Sony has now outlined every new game that will soon be accessible across PS5 and PS4.

Going live next week on October 17, Sony is notably bringing games that include Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and Elite Dangerous to PS Plus. Gotham Knights is by far the biggest title of the bunch being brought to the platform in October as the latest Batman game hasn't even been out for a full year. To coincide with "Spooky Season," Sony is also bringing a healthy injection of horror games to PS Plus this month. These games happen to include Outlast 2, Alien: Isolation, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, and Dead Island: Definitive Edition.

On the PS Plus Classics front in October, Sony happens to be adding one PS1 game, two PSP titles, and a PS3 game. The PS1 game happens to be IQ Final, which is a puzzle title that is the sequel to I.Q: Intelligent Cube. The PSP games this month are then Ape Escape Academy and SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny. This SoulCalibur installment is notable because it happens to feature Kratos from the God of Was series as a playable character. Lastly, Tekken 6 is the PS3 game being added to PS Plus this month to help tide fans over until the launch of Tekken 8 in 2024.

All in all, this is a pretty solid month for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, although nothing really jumps out here. Once again, PS Plus subscribers of the Premium tier might continue to feel like these Classics offerings need to improve, especially because Sony continues to rely too heavily on certain franchises. For instance, Ape Escape Academy is now the fifth Ape Escape game that Sony has added to PS Plus since these Classics began arriving back in 2022. Essentially, Sony could probably do with some more diversity with its Classics titles moving forward, especially in the wake of PlayStation Plus getting a price increase this past month.

If you would like to get a full look at everything coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in the coming week, you can view the entire list of upcoming games attached below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games

Gotham Knights (PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

Far: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4)

Gungrave Gore (PS5, PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Dead Island: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Alien Isolation (PS4)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4)

Roki (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics