Classic Xbox 360 Game Getting New Re-Release

A classic game that is often associated with the Xbox 360 has been announced to re-release on new platforms soon. During the Xbox 360 era, Microsoft had something that it called Xbox Live Arcade, which is where it released a number of indie titles. Games like Braid, Castle Crashers, Splosion Man, Bastion, and numerous others all were released as "Arcade" games and helped establish the burgeoning indie market. Now, one of those original Xbox Live Arcade games happens to be returning, and it will be doing so alongside a new sequel.

Rolling out on November 1, Alien Hominid HD is poised to come to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Originally, Alien Hominid was developed by The Behemoth and released back in 2004 for PlayStation, Xbox, and GameCube. However, its HD iteration didn't come about until 2007 on Xbox 360 where it found a new lease on life and became even more popular over time. Since then, The Behemoth went on to release a number of other games for Xbox platforms which included Battleblock Theater, Pit People, and the aforementioned Castle Crashers. Back in 2015, The Behemoth opted to give the remaster treatment to Castle Crashers, and now, it's doing the same with Alien Hominid HD.

"With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience," says the description of Alien Hominid HD. "Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that's more your style."

New Alien Hominid Game Release

Your very own Mothership awaits! Alien Hominid Invasion will be released on November 1st for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. 👽 pic.twitter.com/JSrx86USKw — The Behemoth 👽 (@thebehemoth) October 9, 2023

Outside of bringing Alien Hominid HD to current-generation platforms, The Behemoth also happens to be releasing a completely new entry in the series. Also rolling out on November 1, Alien Hominid Invasion is a new co-op-centric entry in the series that has been in the works for multiple years. This side-scrolling shoot em' up looks just as chaotic as the original Alien Hominid and boasts a number of new weapons, abilities, and cosmetics.

"Old friends and bitter enemies await as you invade Earth alongside a Mothership full of alien friends!" says Alien Hominid Invasion's description. "Blast, beam, and bite your way through an endless swarm of enemies as you and up to three of your fellow hominids cause mayhem with a huge arsenal of weapons, mutations, and acrobatic maneuvers."

Best of all, if you're interested in purchasing both of these Alien Hominid games, The Behemoth is releasing a bundle that has both in one package. Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle is set to retail for $24.99 and will be available for Xbox, Switch, and PC. Individually, Alien Hominid HD will cost $11.99 on new platforms while Alien Hominid Invasion will retail for $19.99.