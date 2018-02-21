Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 ‘Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku’ DLC First Look, New Screenshots

Earlier this week, Bandai Namco has announced the next DLC coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via a new issue of the popular Japanese magazine, V-Jump. The new DLC is a new form of Goku coming to the game, and the name itself is a kicker: Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku. Now we have our first look at what he will look like in-game with brand new screenshots!

“Even now, as he fights, he continues to evolve. With every block, he hits Jiren more quickly, sharply, and more heavily.” Guess who’s coming to DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2!? We’ll have details on the release date soon! pic.twitter.com/rMCuY3GcBR — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 21, 2018

The community reactions were pretty hilarious too, even if Bandai is mad about their memes being stolen (kidding!):

Stole our meme! pic.twitter.com/H8k3cmSr86 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 21, 2018

Don’t play with me Bandai THIS BETTER BE REALLY SOON BRUVS 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3noSymIom1 — _fuckboytrey_ (@TreyRose67) February 21, 2018

It won’t just be a new stylish Goku sporting white hair, however. Bandai also confirmed in the same spread that a new storyline will also be included with the upcoming DLC. Not much is known at this time about what the new storyline will entail, but it was interesting getting a first look at the white-haired form in-game.

Still no release date for the pack, but we know they will be revealed “soon.” Until then, here’s a little recap on what the game is about for those that not have picked this game up yet:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Become a Time Patroller in order to preserve DRAGON BALL’s history in this unprecedented experience. You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.