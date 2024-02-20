Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Uub DLC Releasing Tomorrow, New Trailer Revealed

After it was just announced at the end of January, the next DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is already about to release with a new launch trailer for it shared this week. As this new trailer and past teases for the next Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC have teased, Goku's Next Journey will be based around the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai which most notably introduced Uub to the Dragon Ball Z story. A price for this individual DLC releasing on February 21st hasn't been announced yet, but Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players who already have the game's second season pass will get Goku's Next Journey right when it's available.

Since the DLCs for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (and pretty much every other Dragon Ball Z game, really) largely follow the actual stories from the anime as closely as possible, you'll already have a pretty good idea of what's included in Goku's Next Journey if you're familiar with the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai fights from far along in Dragon Ball Z after the Buu Saga took place. Uub is the human reincarnation of Buu and has been featured in games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, but the same tournament also notably features Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl who fights for the first time in the competition.

It's a relatively low-stakes story compared to many of the other tournaments the Z Fighters found themselves in, and the Uub arc itself was rather short. All of that made for a somewhat forgettable chapter in the Dragon Ball Z story which made some wonder whether it was long enough to warrant its own DLC in the first place, but for those who remember it fondly or never got to experience it the first time, you'll get to relive it again soon.

The launch trailer for the Goku's Next Journey DLC can be seen above with more details shared below courtesy of Bandai Namco.

"The sixth DLC is an additional scenario taking place after the main story of KAKAROT and is based on the events that happened at the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai in the original series! 10 years have passed since the battle against Majin Buu. Goku had been spending his days peacefully with his family, but he decides to enter the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai with a secret purpose in mind! There, his long-awaited return to the martial arts ring lands him in a heated match with a mysterious boy named Uub!"

As mentioned previously, pricing for the individual DLC hasn't been revealed yet, but Goku's Next Journey will be included in the Season Pass 2. That same pass which costs $39.99 overall included the Bardock – Alone Against Fate DLC which is $19.99 by itself as well as the 23rd World Tournament DLC which is $13.99.