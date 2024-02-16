Dragon Ball Super Gets Gohan And Goku Trending For Anticipated Family Fight

Now that Dragon Ball Super's manga has moved on from its Super Hero adaptation, and has set the stage for one of the biggest, most anticipated fights of the sequel shonen series to date. In Chapter 101, readers were able to witness Goten and Trunks encountering the remnants of the Red Ribbon Army, as Gohan entered the fray and unleashed his Beast form once again. Chapter 102 is hinting at a father-son fight that might pit Gohan Beast against Goku's Ultra Instinct, and this highly anticipated sparring match has helped the two Z-Fighters trend online.

During the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan was able to achieve a new level of power by achieving his ultimate form, for now, in Gohan Beast. In a scene similar to how he achieved Super Saiyan 2, Gohan let his rage consume him in the fight against Cell Max. Sporting a grey hair color and a hairstyle that would put other hairdos to shame in the shonen franchise, anime fans theorized whether or not Gohan could now defeat his father's many levels of Ultra Instinct. Now, the next chapter of the manga is hinting at the idea that readers might finally receive an answer as to which Z-Fighter is stronger.

Gohan Beast Vs. Ultra Instinct Goku: Who Do You Got?

Both Goku and Gohan are currently trending on X, formerly Twitter, proving just how anticipated the fight has been in the Dragon Ball franchise. During the latest theatrical release, it was hinted that Cell Max was stronger than both Goku and Vegeta at their current levels, meaning that Gohan would be stronger than both. Next week, we might just have the chance to finally see which Saiyan fighter reigns supreme.

(Photo: X.com)

(Photo: X.com)

While the question stands as to which Z-Fighter is strongest at the moment, whoever is will need to step up their game when it comes to raising their power enough to fight against Frieza. At the tail-end of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Frieza made his grand return sporting a new transformation in "Black Frieza". Defeating both Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego with a single hit, the alien despot remains the big threat that the anime heroes will have to take on.

Who do you predict will win this father and son fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.