Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes Cell's First Form

Dragon Ball Super had brought the villainous Cell back to the shonen franchise in a brand new way. Resurrected by a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army, "Cell Max" takes the opportunity to fight the Z-Fighters on Earth, helping both Gohan and Piccolo to achieve new levels of power in the process. While Cell has had quite a few transformations, one of his earlier forms remains one of his most terrifying as a Dragon Ball cosplayer takes the opportunity to bring First Form Cell back to life.

Cell's initial arrival in the shonen series saw him killing entire cities in a bid to increase his own power level, taking the energy from innocent civilians to help in his preparation of absorbing the Androids. The Android Saga took a big departure from previous arcs when Cell first arrived, as Goku was nowhere to be seen and Piccolo stepped up to the plate thanks to absorbing Kami into himself. For a brief period of time, the Namekian was the strongest member of the Z-Fighters, even surpassing Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks in their Super Saiyan forms. Despite Piccolo's power level, Cell was able to absorb enough civilians to up his strength to the extent that he was able to defeat the Namekian and absorb Androids 17 and 18.

Cell's First Form Is Best

When Cell did return in Dragon Ball Super, his new "Max" iteration didn't take on the appearance of his first form, or even his final one. Instead, Akira Toriyama decided to have Cell Max look far closer to his second form which he had originally achieved by absorbing Android 17. Much like his original incarnation, this new Cell found himself dying at the hands of Gohan, as "Gohan Beast" was able to take down the giant villain.

Dragon Ball Super's anime adaptation is still in limbo, though the shonen franchise is planning to return to the small screen later this year with Dragon Ball Daima. Taking place between the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the new animated series will have the Z-Fighters transformed into children. Based on this time period, it seems unlikely that we'll be seeing Cell in this upcoming adventure, though wilder things have happened in the story of Goku and his fellow fighters.

What was your favorite form of the Dragon Ball Z villain?