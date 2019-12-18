New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Shows Majin Vegeta Fighting Buu

A new gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the upcoming video game from Bandai Namco following the events of Dragon Ball Z, shows off a whole lot of Majin Vegeta going about his business, giving folks a good idea of how moving around the world and the like works. But the climax of the trailer, and arguably its best part, is a fight with none other than Majin Buu.

The trailer, which you can check out above, looks pretty good with Vegeta and Buu actually get into the thick of things, but everything else about it seems a little… stiff. The animations for characters as they talk, the actual movement, and more come across as a bit rough. There’s still time before the game releases in January for this and more to be polished, and honestly? Folks are almost certainly going to be most concerned with the fighting, first and foremost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feel the power flow through your veins as you go up against Majin Buu! Will you finish this fearsome foe? Pre-Order and find out when #DBZK releases on January 17, 2020: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/LUlWKtn66x — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 28, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot so far? Are you excited to play through the anime and manga’s story when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game’s official website:

“Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 17, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.