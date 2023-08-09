Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot World Tournament DLC Launches August 17

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's fifth big DLC drop was announced last month when players got their first look at The 23rd World Tournament content drop. However, Bandai Namco didn't announce the release date alongside the first trailer, instead deciding to wait until now to unveil the launch day. Fortunately, fans don't have to wait long to play the new World Tournament DLC in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot because the team announced that it's coming on August 17.

The 23rd World Tournament will add a new wrinkle to fights in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. For the tournament, players will be restricted to ground battles, meaning that you'll need to "rethink the way you fight." Without the ability to take things to the air, it's going to take veteran players some time to get used to fights, but it should make for a fun side mode that changes things up quite a bit.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… The 23rd World Tournament begins August 17! #DBZK #DLC5 pic.twitter.com/BTPBQ8QbhJ — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) August 8, 2023

Remember, the 23rd World Tournament took place during Dragon Ball, which means Goku wasn't close to the peak of his powers. That doesn't mean you won't be facing down some tough competitors though. It's not clear if you'll be going up against everyone who canonically fought in the 23rd World Tournament, but the trailer does show fights against Cyborg Tao, Tien Shinhan, and Piccolo. You can even see a massive version of Piccolo fighting Goku toward the end of the trailer. The other competitors in that tournament were Chi-Chi, Krillin, Yamcha, and Kami using Hero's body. They might not be included, but we won't know for sure until the DLC launches.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. The 23rd World Tournament DLC hits on August 17 and is the penultimate piece of DLC for the second season pass. Bandai Namco hasn't announced what's going to be coming next, but it seems like we'll probably hear more about it later this fall if their usual cadence is anything to go by. In fact, with the Tokyo Game Show coming up, we may hear something at that event. Bandai Namco did, after all, announce the second season pass at last year's event.