Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot World Tournament DLC Gets a New Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's newest DLC dubbed "The 23rd World Tournament" got a new trailer this week showing off some of the fights players can expect to see in the DLC when it releases soon. Of course, to those who are familiar with the Dragon Ball arc that featured this very same tournament will already know to expect Tien, big Piccolo, and more bouts from the anime and manga. The new trailer unfortunately did not yet reveal a release date for the DLC, so we don't know when it'll be live, but Bandai Namco says it's "coming soon."

The trailer in question shown below offers just over two minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot footage from the new 23rd World Tournament DLC. Goku, as expected, is a bit younger and smaller overall in this DLC, so we can add this version of Goku to the many different variants already present in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot thanks to its many DLCs it's gotten since its release.

"Unleash your power in a new stage, 'Ground Battle' of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot's DLC 5!" a preview of the new DLC said. "Experience intense fights with unique rules in the World Tournament. Master epic moves, defeat your foes, and rise to victory! Get ready for non-stop action!"

These sorts of trailers sometimes offer teasers at the end as to what the next DLC will look like, but that wasn't the case with this one. It ended only with the roadmap for the current run of DLC in the Season Pass 2 and said that the 23rd World Tournament DLC would be out soon and that there's another DLC on the way afterwards to round out this season pass.

Though if you subscribe to leaks and rumors around Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you'll also already have an idea of what this next DLC is. It's supposed to be about the End of Z saga which is a notably short run in the overall story of Dragon Ball Z, so people aren't quite sure what the scope of that DLC will look like. Bandai Namco has not yet confirmed the plans for the new DLC, however.