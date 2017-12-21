Dragon’s Crown Pro Gets A Special Battle-Hardened Edition

Atlus USA is usually known for producing stellar collector's editions of its popular games – just ask anyone that picked up that sweet Catherine deluxe pack with a pizza box and underwear a few years ago. So, leave it to the company to announce a special package for its latest PlayStation 4 adventure – Dragon's Crown Pro.

The 2D hack-and-slash adventure, produced by Vanillaware, originally came out for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita a few years ago, but Atlus thought it would be a good idea to re-release it for PlayStation 4, complete with cross-platform gameplay, HD touch-ups to the visuals, and some new content that will get players excited. The game had a successful showcase earlier this month at PlayStation Experience, keeping buzz for the game riding high.

Atlus has just introduced a Battle Hardened Edition of the game, pictured below, and while it's not quite overflowing with extras, there is some stuff here that fans can get excited about.

These include seven collectible skill cards that feature all of the game's noble classes, as well as a special limited edition case that features artwork of different characters, heroes and enemies, within the game.

Those of you who pre-order the game early or pick up a copy immediately upon release will be upgraded to the Battle Hardened Edition free of charge, although the game itself will run you $49.99. That's certainly something that fans of Dragon's Crown will get excited about, right?

Dragon's Crown Pro will release in spring 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.