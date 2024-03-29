First Major Dragon's Dogma 2 Update Adds New Game Option and More

Dragon's Dogma 2 got its first big update this week with patch notes that address some of the bigger gripes players have had with the game thus far. Chief among those was the fact that players couldn't start over in Dragon's Dogma 2 after creating their first character, so whatever you were stuck with it unless you were able to delete your save by means that were far from convenient. This update in question finally added the option to start a new game while addressing other areas of Dragon's Dogma 2 like lodgings, performance, and more.

The only catch with this update is that it's limited to the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the game, for now. If you're playing on the Xbox Series X|S, you'll have to wait for the update to release "in the next few days," Capcom said.

Most of the more important changes like the option to start a new game are shared between the Steam and PS5 versions of the game, though both platforms got their own specific fixes and features, too, which will likely be the case whenever the Xbox updates release. The patch notes for what we have so far for the Dragon's Dogma 2 update on Steam and the PS5 can be found below:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Patch Notes

PS5/Steam

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PS5

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.

Steam

Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.

While plenty of Dragon's Dogma 2 players have been keen on the game since launch, one of the biggest complaints outside of the new game situation and talks of microtransactions has been about frame rates. The game seems to have a harder time inside of settlement players visit with NPCs dubbed the culprits so much so that players were killing them off just to have a better experience. Capcom said in its patch notes that beyond these options added that affect visuals and frame rates, more is to be done on the latter in future updates.

"These options won't affect frame rate significantly. Improvements to frame rate are planned for future updates," Capcom said.