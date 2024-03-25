How to Complete The Phantom Oxcart Quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

As with most massive open-world games, Dragon's Dogma 2 is filled with side quests. Many of these give you great rewards, making them worth completing, but quite a few are also tough to track down if you don't know where to go. The Phantom Oxcart is one such quest, largely because it only appears at night after reaching a certain point in the story. If you need some help finding The Phantom Oxcart, you'll find a full breakdown below, showing exactly where to go and what to do find the Oxcart and finish this side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where to Find The Phantom Oxcart in Dragon's Dogma 2

(Photo: Capcom)

You won't be able to start this quest right away. First, you need to reach Bakbattahl. This is the second capital city you'll visit during your journey in Dragon's Dogma 2, so if you haven't been there yet, just continue to progress the main quest. Once you reach Bakbattahl, you need to make a return trip to Vermund. The actual quest can start from several different places in the city, but we found it by talking to NPCs near the West Vernworth Station. You'll need to listen to a conversation between two characters about The Phantom Oxcart, and then the quest will start.

With the quest unlocked, you can find The Phantom Oxcart at night. We discovered it along the road heading out of Vernworth toward the northeast. As you approach, a short scene will play and then a soldier will try to run. Chase after him and grab him using the R2 button. You can then either let him go or escort him to Vermund. This doesn't seem to matter, but we did the latter. Importantly, you'll also receive a document.

Who is Behind The Phantom Oxcart?

Take those documents to Brant back at The Stardrop Inn at night. He wants you to discover who is behind the Oxcart. The best option for doing so is to head back to the cart, take off all your armor, and speak with the driver to be let on the cart. Wait a bit as the cart follows its route and eventually, monsters will attack you. Hop off the cart but do not equip your gear or direct your pawns or the driver will race off. Instead, beat down the low-level goblins with your fist and get back onto the cart. When the Oxcart gets to the end of its journey, you'll be accosted by guards. Again, don't react or the quest will end.

Finally, you'll make it to the Spellseal Door in Bakbattahl. Now, you can equip your gear and fight off the guards who attack you. After doing so, you'll earn the Labor Requisition Order. Take that back to Captain Brant in Vernworth to finish the quest.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you need help with other quests like the Sphinx's riddles or the Saint of the Slums, make sure to check out our other guides.