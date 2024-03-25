How to Complete the Readvent of Calamity in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is chock full of side quests for players to complete, but some are more important than others if you want to see everything the game has to offer. The Readvent of Calamity quest is one such adventure because completing it gives you access to the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, this quest is a little confusing because we don't know exactly what triggers the quest. That said, if you follow the steps below, you should be able to complete the Readvent of Calamity and unlock the new Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to Start Readvent of Calamity

The quest originates in Melve after you've been to Vernworth. We haven't been able to determine exactly how far along in the story you need to be for it to start, so if you go back to Melve and there's no dragon, keep working on the main quests until it appears. Either way, at some point, Melve will be beset by another dragon attack. When you come back, you'll see a short cutscene and then have to battle the massive beast. Luckily, the townsfolk are helping, so the fight shouldn't be too tough.

With the dragon dealt with, you'll run into an NPC named Sigurd. After asking about his fighting style, Sigurd will teach you the Mystic Spearhand Vocation. For many, this is considered one of the top Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, so unlocking it as soon as you're able to is smart.

How to Find Ulrika

The next steps require you to leave Melve, rest for a day or so, and then come back. You'll then notice a new objective marker that takes you to Ulrika's House. After a short cutscene, she'll ask you to stay the night. In the morning, you can leave her house and you'll speak to a man named Lennart. After this, Ulrika will leave, kicking off the most frustrating part of the quest: Finding Ulrika again.

First, you need to have started the main quest called "Monster Culling." That quest takes to a place called Harve Village. Go there and complete the quest by rescuing some soldiers from inside a nearby cave. After that's wrapped up, you'll automatically start the quest "Scaly Invaders." Complete the invading enemies to finish that one as well. Then, you need to leave town and find a camp to wait a few in-game days before returning to Harve and killing more enemies.

You'll then be given free rein of Harve and can find Ulrika standing around town. She doesn't automatically trigger, so you'll need to talk to her to move the quest along. Head back to Melve to tell Lennart where UlrikaI thin is and you'll finally finish this quest.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you're having trouble with other side quests like the Sphinx's riddles or the Saint of the Slums, be sure to check out our other guides.