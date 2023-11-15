Dragon's Dogma 2's Release Date May Be Revealed Soon

Dragon's Dogma 2 was announced last year, and since then, the team has trickled out updates for fans patiently waiting on the game's release date. Unfortunately, while the game did have a demo available at this fall's Tokyo Game Show, we've yet to any real indication of when Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released. The good news is that might be changing soon, because Capcom's upcoming RPG has been rated in at least one country, potentially signaling that a Dragon's Dogma 2 release date announcement is coming sometime in the near future.

The rating news comes from Video Games Chronicle, which noticed that Dragon's Dogma 2 was officially rated in Saudi Arabia. As per that board, Dragon's Dogma 2 was rated as "suitable for ages 18 and above." However, it's not just the rating that has fans thinking we might be seeing a release date announcement relatively soon.

There have also been reports about an "undisclosed" game coming from Capcom before the end of its current fiscal year. That means the studio has a game that's yet to be announced that will be out sometime before March 2024. That game might not be Dragon's Dogma 2, but there's definitely a chance that we finally see it launch early next year. That said, there's also a new Monster Hunter, the next Resident Evil game, and an unannounced game from Sword Canes Studio that all need release dates. Simply put, it's impossible to predict which Capcom game will fit into that slot, but fans of the studio should definitely keep their eyes peeled.

What is Dragon's Dogma 2?

Cyclops are monstrously strong one-eyed giants. They wield huge weapons with ease and won't back down from a fight. Strike their lone eye with ranged attacks, or test your bravery by climbing and attacking the eye directly. https://t.co/a9qA5GZSom#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 pic.twitter.com/5tz4pcZeL3 — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) November 14, 2023

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a sequel to Capcom's 2012 original. Director Hideaki Itsuno has been wanting to make the game since 2013, so fans have been very excited to see him finally get the chance to return to that well in a more meaningful way. Like the original, Dragon's Dogma 2 is a narrative-driven action-RPG that puts an emphasis on player choice.

As with most Capcom games, Dragon's Dogma 2 is being developed in the RE Engine, giving it a massive visual upgrade on the first game. Obviously, that was going to happen anyway given that it's been more than a decade, but it's still impressive to see the two games up against each other.

Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't have a release date yet but will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it does launch.