Dragon's Dogma 2 Will Have a Demo at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Dragon's Dogma 2 was surprisingly announced last summer. Since then, developer Capcom has shared a few different tidbits of new information, but fans have always been left wanting more. Now, it sounds like those same fans might get their wish, especially if they're attending this year's Tokyo Game Show. At the event, Dragon's Dogma 2's game director Hideaki Itsuno will share some new gameplay for everyone to see, but the actual booth will include a playable demo for the upcoming RPG. This is the first time members of the public will be able to try out Dragon's Dogma 2, which means fans will paying attention to this event with great interest.

If you're one of those players, you'll want to know exactly when TGS is happening. Tokyo Game Show itself runs from September 21-24, giving fans four days to get to the Capcom booth and hop into the demo. The Capcom showcase will ramp up on September 21 at 10 AM ET. If you're on the lookout for new Dragon's Dogma 2 details, you should definitely go ahead and mark your calendar.

What is Dragon's Dogma 2?

Dragon's Dogma 2 joins the Capcom lineup at #TGS2023! Tune in to the TGS 2023 Capcom Online Program on 9/21, 7am PT as Director Hideaki Itsuno shares new gameplay and info.



📺 https://t.co/PYsnL4JEOI#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/RIpx0TTTo8 — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) August 31, 2023

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a massive, single-player RPG that looks to give players everything they'd want to craft their own tale. The long-awaited sequel puts a big emphasis on exploration in all of the pre-release information, which feeds into the idea that you are finding your place within its complex world.

During your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, which are "mysterious otherworldly beings." We don't know too much about them just yet, but the number of times Capcom uses a synonym for "unique" in its pre-release materials makes it clear that it is trying to make the most immersive RPG we've seen from the veteran studio.

What Else Will Capcom Have at TGS 2023?

Of course, Dragon's Dogma 2 is far from the only thing Capcom will have at its showcase in September. The developer will also be bringing several more of its new and upcoming releases. That list includes Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, Resident Evil 4 VR, and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. More specifically, Street Fighter 6 fans will get an in-depth look at A.K.I., while the Exoprimal team will give us our first look at Title Update 2, which is slated to release in October. Apollo Justice will also get a new update ahead of its 2024 release.

And this is just the tip of the potential iceberg. Obviously, Capcom isn't giving any surprises away, but it is possible that we might hear something unexpected. The most likely announcement might be something related to whatever is coming next in the Resident Evil series, but we still might be too far away from that to hear anything just yet. The other candidates might be Pragmata or the next mainline Monster Hunter. Again, those are all just guesses, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see something pop up at TGS 2023.