Dragon's Dogma 2 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Battles Against Massive Foes

Dragon's Dogma 2 was announced during Capcom's "10 Years of Dragon's Dogma" event in June 2022. At the time, we weren't given much information outside of learning that it exists. That all changed at today's PlayStation Showcase, with Capcom taking to the virtual stage to give us our first trailer for the upcoming action RPG. Unfortunately, the trailer didn't include any word of a release date, but it did show off combat against some gigantic foes. Of course, even those big beasts will fall at the of your sword in Capcom's next grand fantasy adventure.

The trailer starts with some boilerplate fantasy lore before getting to the combat. At first, the character is fighting relatively normal fantasy enemies, but that changes about halfway through. We see them taking on huge rock golems, an air fight against a griffin, and, of course, a dragon. We also see several different types of magic being used in addition to standard sword and board medieval combat. While there will probably be more in the final game, it looks like the hero has access to at least some type of time-altering magic and the ability to call down meteors.

One of the more intriguing moments in the trailer is when the character seemingly uses a fire-infused arrow to burn a bridge that a troll is standing on. The original Dragon's Dogma was a massive open world, so it will be interesting to see the scale of this type of world destruction. Either way, Dragon's Dogma 2 is being built in the RE Engine, so it's going to look gorgeous, at the very least.

Knowing that it's using the RE Engine makes it tough to predict a release window. Obviously, Capcom has quite a bit of experience using its in-house engine at this point, so you'd think it would be a relatively streamlined process. That said, the game was only announced last year. Director Hideaki Itsuno's last game was Devil May Cry 5, which launched in 2019. If his team has been working on the game since then, we might be seeing the game out as early as this fall, but without a date attached at this point, it seems like 2024 is a better bet. Regardless, it's sure to be worth the wait for series fans.